THE WINNER 2019
The first winner of the Obel Award is the project Botanical Farm Garden Art Biotop “Water Garden” by JUNYA ISHIGAMI+ASSOCIATES, Tochigi 2013-2018
THE PROJECT
At the foot of Mount Nasu in Tochigi, a prefecture north of Tokyo, lies a garden of serene beauty.
The new Botanical Farm Garden Art Biotop is an outdoor extension of the existing Art Biotop Nasu, a resort that offers courses in pottery, glass making, and other artistic activities.
Earlier, the site was a paddy field; earlier still, a forest overgrown with moss. Traces of the site’s history remains, such as a sluice gate to draw water.
The site of the new hotel was a forest, where many trees would be cut down due to construction. Because the total area of the forest site and that of the meadow site were nearly the same, Junya Ishigami proposed to relocate the entire forest to the adjacent meadow. Through this act, the meadow site is transformed not only by moving the forest, but also by superimposing all the layers from past environments in the site’s history: the landscape of the paddy field and the landscape of the mossy forest are overlapped as one. Trees from the adjacent forest are rearranged on the site, and water is drawn in from the existing sluice gate to fill countless ponds, all connected to the existing irrigation system with water flowing continuously at different rates. The ponds and trees spread across the entire site at a close density never found within nature, with moss laid out beautifully to fill the spaces in between.
With this new mossy forest of innumerable trees and limitless ponds, a new nature never before seen appears on the site.
JUNYA ISHIGAMI
Born in 1974 in Kanagawa prefecture, Japan, Junya Ishigami is part of the young generation of Japanese architects that emerged in the 2000’s—on the coattails of Toyo Ito and Kazuyo Sejima. Educated at the Tokyo University of the Arts, Junya Ishigami started his career as an architect with the SANAA agency before founding JUNYA.ISHIGAMI+ASSOCIATES in 2004.
Appearing to break away from architecture’s rules and constraints, his work was quickly recognised for its originality and awarded numerous prizes.
Among his large-scale projects are the construction in 2008 of the Kanagawa Institute of Technology (KAIT Workshop), an exceptional building on account of its lightness and the continuity it provides between the interior and exterior; the restoration and transformation into a museum garden of the Moscow Polytechnic Museum in 2011; and the design in 2014 of the House of Peace for the city of Copenhagen, a huge cloud-shaped building resting on water and conceived as a symbol of peace.
»I wish to think about architecture freely; to expand my perspective on architecture as flexibly, broadly, and subtly as possible, beyond the stereotypes of what architecture is considered to be.
As architects we need to listen with care and humbleness to the voices of all the people on this earth who are in need of architecture. Perhaps we might set aside the generalities of architecture—the common practices, categories, and styles—and reconsider architecture afresh, as if constructing buildings in a world where all concepts of architecture are nonexistent.«
– Junya Ishigami